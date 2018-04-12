Hoping for the best. Tristan Thompson is “incredibly remorseful” for being unfaithful to Khloé Kardashian and hopes she decides to stay in Cleveland with their newborn daughter, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland,” the source tells Us. “He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloe any more pain.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, welcomed their baby girl in the early hours of Thursday, April 12, just days after footage of him cheating with multiple other women emerged. Us confirmed that the NBA player was present for the birth at a hospital in Cleveland.

“Tristan has been overcome with emotion, and everything changed when Khloe gave birth. He is hoping that Khloe will choose to stay in Cleveland with their daughter, but isn’t going to make any demands of her to do so,” a second source explains. “Khloe’s mom made it very clear to Tristan that it would be very unwise for him to make any moves to keep the baby in Cleveland.”

Another insider told Us on Wednesday, April 11, that Kris Jenner wanted her daughter to go back to L.A. with her baby girl as soon as possible.

“Having been down this road before with Lamar [Odom], Khloe is so confused about what to do. Kris wants her to a Cleveland with the baby as soon as doctors will allow it and bring her back to Los Angeles,” the source told Us.

Us revealed that Kardashian wanted to leave Ohio after the cheating scandal broke on Tuesday, April 10, but she couldn’t because of how far along she was in her pregnancy.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” a source told Us on Wednesday. “She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter’s home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

No members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have publicly commented on Thompson’s infidelity or the birth of Kardashian and Thompson’s daughter.

