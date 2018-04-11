Mother knows best. Kris Jenner thinks Khloé Kardashian should leave Cleveland, Ohio, as soon as possible after the Good American cofounder give birth, a source close to the Kardashian family exclusively tells Us Weekly amid allegations that Tristan Thompson has been unfaithful.

“Having been down this road before with Lamar [Odom], Khloe is so confused about what to do. Kris wants her to leave Cleveland with the baby as soon as doctors will allow it and bring her back to Los Angeles,” the source explains, adding that the NBA star’s story about his trip to New York “changed over the course of hours” after the photos of him entering the hotel with a mystery brunette emerged on Tuesday, April 10.

The Daily Mail was first to publish pictures and video on Tuesday of Thompson, 27, appearing to kiss the unidentified woman at a New York City nightclub on Saturday, April 7. TMZ published a second video on Tuesday of the Cleveland Cavaliers player making out with two girls back in October at a hookah bar.

Us can confirm that Jenner is on her way to Cleveland to be with her 33-year-old daughter, who is currently nine months pregnant with her first child, a girl, with Thompson. Another source revealed that Kardashian “wants to get the hell out of Cleveland” amid the scandal, “but she can’t fly” because of how far along she is in her pregnancy.”

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” the insider explained to Us. “She was planning on raising the baby there full time and making that her and her daughter’s home.”

No members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have publicly commented on Thompson’s alleged infidelity. A source exclusively told Us on Tuesday that 62-year-old Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were worried when the Good American designer decide to date another athlete after her marriage to Odom ended because he was unfaithful.

“Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” the source told Us. “After the living hell that Khloe had to deal with while married to Lamar with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

