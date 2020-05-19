Family matters. Khloé Kardashian was forced to step in after a woman accused Tristan Thompson of fathering her 4-year-old son.

“Khloé is involved because she was being personally attacked,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, mentioned the Revenge Body host, 35, in his libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, which he filed on Monday, May 18. His attorney, Marty Singer, claimed the woman had “refused to accept the results” of the DNA test that Thompson took in January and “falsely accused [him] and others allegedly acting on his behalf, including Khloé Kardashian, the mother of Thompson’s daughter, of manipulating the results.” Singer insisted Alexander’s allegation was “a malicious lie.”

In court documents obtained by Us, Thompson demanded a “trial by jury” in order to clear his name. He is also seeking unspecified damages from Alexander, whom he called “a wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her 15 minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that [he] is the father of her nearly 5-year-old son.”

The NBA star confirmed that he voluntarily took a paternity test at “a reputable, accredited DNA lab” even though he “did not believe that he was the child’s father.” The results “conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander’s child,” according to the lawsuit, in which Singer joked, “To quote Michael Jackson, ‘the kid is not [his] son.’”

Alexander has yet to publicly address Thompson’s lawsuit against her, but she shared her side of the story earlier this month.

“I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing and using a Kardashian-associated DNA testing facility,” she claimed to E! News on Thursday, May 14. “I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site? And we both know what happened and exactly what went on between us. That’s all I can say for now.”

The athlete shares 3-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and 2-year-old daughter True with Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke up with him in February 2019 after he was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods, but they have been amicably coparenting True ever since.