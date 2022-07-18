Moving on? Tristan Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece days after news broke that he’s expecting baby No. 2 with Khloé Kardashian.

The NBA player, 31, was filmed walking through the streets of Mykonos on Saturday, July 16. Per footage shared via Instagram fan account @kardashianclips, the athlete strolled hand in hand with the brunette, who wore a body-hugging orange and brown swirl dress. For his part, Thompson paired a floral patterned button down with dark pants and white sneakers.

The Canada native is currently vacationing on the Greek island with friends and was photographed exploring the city on Friday, July 15. His trip comes days after Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 13, that he and Kardashian, 38, are preparing to welcome a second child together with the help of a gestational carrier. The off-on couple are the parents of 4-year-old True, and Thompson also shares sons Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American cofounder told Us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

While Thompson and Kardashian are expanding their family, they have no plans to get back together. “Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us, adding that the baby was conceived before the Chicago Bulls player’s recent paternity scandal. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

Thompson began dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in September 2016 and they announced they were expecting their first child together one year later. However, just days before True was born in April 2018, the basketball star was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

The twosome initially stayed together for the sake of their daughter, but Kardashian broke things off in February 2019 after Thompson kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. Despite their dramatic split, Us confirmed in August 2020 that the couple had decided to give their romance another try. After more than one year of dating on and off, they ended their relationship for good in late 2021.

News broke late last year that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support. Us exclusively confirmed Theo’s arrival in December 2021, and Thompson revealed via social media one month later that he is the infant’s father. The scandal blindsided Kardashian, who revealed during a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that she found out about Thompson and Nichols’ relationship “with the rest of the world.”

“A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said on the reality show. “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not saying something? I feel just not really in my own body. These things are just happening and I am going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!