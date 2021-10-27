True and Prince, is that you? Tristan Thompson posted a sweet Instagram shot of his two kids looking all grown up.

“Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore. #MyEverything,” the professional basketball player, 30, captioned Tuesday, October 26, photos of Prince, 4, and True, 3, at an arcade.

The athlete shares his son and daughter with Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, respectively. The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, commented, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”

The reality star’s sister Kim Kardashian wrote that she couldn’t “handle [the] two cuties,” while Dash Dolls alum Malika Haqq commented, “Beautiful.”

Thompson rarely posts photos of his children via social media, but the Canada native has made sure to write them touching birthday tributes over the years.

“I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa,” the NBA player captioned a December 2020 Instagram post with Prince. “Your heart and soul [are] pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy loves you baby boy.”

Eight months prior, Thompson posted pictures from True’s birthday celebration. “You have no idea how much Daddy loves you,” the power forward wrote in April 2020. “I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be Daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu.”

Thompson has been coparenting his daughter with Khloé since their split, but the on-again, off-again couple are currently “in a unique situation.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 21, that the duo aren’t “fully back together” but do spend a lot of time together raising True. “Khloé has not been dating anyone else right now … [but] that doesn’t mean she’s ready to take Tristan back,” the insider clarified.

The pair began dating in 2016, welcoming True in April 2018. Although they stayed together amid a cheating scandal ahead of their baby girl’s birth, they split in February 2019 after Thompson kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. He reconciled with Khloé in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before breaking up earlier this year, Thompson and the Revenge Body host were working to conceive baby No. 2 via surrogate — but their gestational carrier “fell through.”