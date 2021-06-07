Focusing on what’s important! Khloé Kardashian responded to a fan who mocked her appearance in a new commercial — and she made sure to keep things in perspective.

A Twitter user commented on a new Nurtec commercial featuring Kardashian, 36, saying, “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

The Good American founder responded to the criticism about her involvement with the migraine medication.

“Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence,” she replied via Twitter on Monday, June 7. “I [sic] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

Another commentator thanked Kardashian for raising awareness by becoming a spokesperson for the prescription medicine.

“I’ve been suffering since the 6 grade. This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me,” Kardashian responded to the fan. “I’ve tried everything. All I want to do is help even a handful of peps. So if others want to be mean … I’ll take it as long as I can help some others”

After an untouched bikini photo of Kardashian surfaced online in April, the E! personality opened up about her struggles with her appearance and the way social media affects her.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

The reality star reflected on looking different from the rest of her family and how that played a role in her own body issues.

“You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it,” she explained at the time. “This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.”

Kardashian added that the photos that appeared on her social media were allowed to look how she wanted them to.

“It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore,” she concluded the vulnerable statement. “I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”