Khloé Kardashian’s sisters have got her back. Ahead of her 35th birthday on Thursday, June 27, some of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings teamed up for a sweet video message to wish her a happy birthday — and took a jab at the Jordyn Woods–Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite sister, Khloé. In honor of your birthday, I cut my hair, just like your favorite hairstyle,” Kim Kardashian began as she showed off her short bob. “God, I have so many memories with you. There really isn’t a particular favorite, just because every moment I’m with you is a favorite. But I honestly wish this next year for you to be drama-free.”

The KKW Beauty mogul, 38, then wished for her younger sister’s 35th year to be “happy, healthy, full of love and no more bulls–t,” in what appeared to be a reference to Khloé’s split with Thompson earlier this year after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Kim also hoped that things for Khloé remain “fun and carefree.”

Jenner, who was filmed on the beach in a bikini, noted how her big sister is “such a bright light in the world” and how “there will never be another you.”

“You truly are so special,” the makeup maven, 21, said. “I’ve looked up to you so much all my life and I still do. I love you so much. You brighten every room that you go in, you make every party [better], you brighten just all of our lives.”

For Kourtney Kardashian’s part, the mother of three shared how “thankful” she was to have the Good American designer as her “soulmate” over the years. “Starting at 16, you became the Thelma to my Louise, the Jane to the, no — the Suzanne to my Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy.”

The sisters’ sweet birthday message to Khloé comes days after Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed how she and her family found out about Thompson’s infidelity in part 1 of the show’s season finale on Sunday, June 23. Season 16’s penultimate episode revealed that Khloé was worried that the NBA star was suicidal in the wake of their sudden split.

“It was disgusting. I was just hoping for a better outcome. I was hoping for better for my daughter and myself,” Khloé told Scott Disick. “He was like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what a mess I’ve caused.’ He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. … Oh, so I’m just allowed to say I wanna kill myself at any time?”

The Revenge Body star ended her relationship with Thompson, 28, in February — only 10 months after he cheated on Khloé when she was 9 months pregnant. The former couple share 14-month-old daughter True Thompson.

