You can always count on Selena Gomez to be real with her fans. The “Back to You” songstress opened up in a new interview about not always feeling confident — and how she wants to use that to help others feel good in their skin.

“I get really insecure sometimes,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 26, told Elle.com prior to her SGxPUMA campaign photoshoot. “I go through weird ups and downs.”

As for her collaboration with the activewear brand, Gomez dished, “In general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in. My assistant, she’ll wear workout clothes everyday. But she doesn’t work out. It’s just become a lifestyle, and she loves it. She loves how she feels and she loves how she wears it, and I mean, that’s what I want everybody to feel. She’s inspired me a lot too.”

The former Disney star also dished on recognizing the differences in women. “I mean, all of my friends have way different body types. It’s beautiful,” she gushed. “I don’t have friends that are all the same size or anything. I understand women’s bodies more from my friends, because of the way that they dress and what fits them.”

Body image isn’t the only thing Gomez has struggled with in the past. In January, Gomez completed a voluntary mental health program, and in October, Us confirmed that that she was seeking treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility, two weeks after she announced she was taking a break from Instagram.

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” she wrote in a post at the time.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in February. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”

The Texas native entered a treatment facility for two weeks in 2014 following her lupus diagnosis. In 2016, a source told Us Weekly that Gomez returned to treatment to help manage her “anxiety, panic attacks and depression.”

