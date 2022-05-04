A good sense of humor! Selena Gomez is letting fans know exactly how she feels about living her best single life.

Gomez, 29, joked about her relationship status in a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, May 2. “No I’m fine,” the “Bad Liar” singer says to the camera. “I’m totally fine being single. It’s a real thing. It’s fine.”

As the clip continues, the camera pans over to her group of friends who are paired off and cuddling. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum zooms in on the couples and then puts the camera back on herself. She stares off into the distance looking not so “fine” as her friends giggle in the background.

The Only Murders in the Building actress previously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2010 to 2018 and sparked a romance with The Weeknd for several months in 2017. More recently, rumors have swirled that the “Lose You to Love Me” singer might be in a relationship with Captain America star Chris Evans. The pair were spotted leaving the same studio in October 2021 and were photographed at the same restaurant a week later.

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans,” Gomez said during a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.”

Though fans have been shipping the potential couple since the speculation began, the “Good for You” singer’s latest TikTok seems to suggest that she is very much single at the moment.

Gomez has been candid about her dating woes over the years. In 2017, the Spring Breakers actress opened up to Billboard about her split from the 32-year-old “Blinding Lights” artist.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” she said at the time. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other] and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

By contrast, in a 2020 NPR interview, Gomez alleged that she experienced emotional abuse during her relationship with Bieber, 28, who wed Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) the same year he and Gomez called it quits for good. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,” she told the outlet. “And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

The former Disney Channel star added, “As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.“

Gomez may not be smitten by a new suitor as of yet, but she’s been keeping busy. Her HBO Max cooking show, SELENA + CHEF, has been renewed for a fourth season 2 of HULU’s Only Murders in the Building will premiere this summer.

