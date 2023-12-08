Selena Gomez might have someone special in her life.

Gomez, 31, set the internet ablaze on Thursday, December 7, when she seemingly soft-launched a new romance via her Instagram Story. The singer posted a selfie of her resting her head on a mystery man.

“Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and everyone of you,” she wrote in a subsequent story.

Earlier on Thursday, Gomez reacted to a fan account on Instagram that reposted a clip from the December 4 episode of her show Selena + Chef. In the clip, Gomez admitted that she had a crush on someone. The account wrote in the caption that they “hope things went well” for Gomez and her crush. Gomez liked the post and replied with a winky face.

Gomez then sparked speculation that her love interest could be Benny Blanco when pop culture account @popfactions posted that she was rumored to be dating the producer and Gomez liked the post, replying, “Facts,” according to Pop Crave.

In another post speculating about Gomez and Blanco’s relationship status, Gomez doubled down on the rumors. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented, per Pop Crave.

Gomez also replied to fans seemingly defending her relationship with Blanco, 35. “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end,” she responded to one user. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts,” she retorted to another.

“If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life,” Gomez clapped back to a third person, per Pop Crave. “Ever. I’m done. if you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Gomez for comment.

Gomez and Blanco, 35, first connected in 2015 when they teamed up for her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em.” The duo worked together again earlier this year on her latest song “Single Soon.” Blanco has also collaborated with Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber whom she dated off and on from 2010 to 2018.

Earlier this year, Us broke the news that the Rare Beauty founder was linked to The Chainsmokers frontman Drew Taggart. However, in March, Gomez seemingly joked that she was now rolling solo.

“I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist,” she lipsynced in a TikTok video.

In June, Gomez poked fun at her singleness yet again. In a TikTok video, she hilariously shouted, “I’m single,” while watching a pickup soccer game with her friends at a park. Gomez captioned the clip, “The struggle man lol.”