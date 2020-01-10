The cold hard truth. Selena Gomez kept it real when she candidly discussed what it’s like to be in a high-profile relationship.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, Gomez was asked about “the concept of having a normal human relationship” as a celebrity. The Disney Channel alum responded by explaining why stars gravitate toward Hollywood relationships and whether they’re in them for the right reasons.

“If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone,” the Spring Breakers actress, 27, said on Thursday, January 9. “It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right? You know, you’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it’s, you know, interesting and fun.”

Gomez continued, “But the problem with that is that you end up — whether you admit it or not — you’re having your relationship for people and not even for yourself. There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together’ or whatever, whatever it is. It’s like, you just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”

The “Loose You to Love Me” singer’s comments came after she noted in a recent Wall Street Journal profile that she’s “been single for over two years now.” However, Gomez has been more focused on prioritizing herself.

“I need time by myself,” she told the publication on Wednesday, January 8. “I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed.”

The “Rare” singer has had her fair share of Hollywood romances. Gomez notably dated Justin Bieber off-and-on for years, beginning in 2011 until they called it quits for good in March 2018. “Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly following their final split, adding that the Wizard of Waverly Place actress “chose happiness” instead.

Weeks after their romance concluded, the “Yummy” singer, 25, reconciled his relationship with now-wife Hailey Baldwin. They initially wed in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018, and celebrated a more lavish ceremony in South Carolina one year later.

During a break from her romance with Bieber, Gomez began dating The Weeknd. Us confirmed that the musical pair split in October 2017 after nearly 10 months together.

Ahead of their breakup, Gomez opened up about how she acts within her romantic relationships. “I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” she told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017. “I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate.”