Selena Gomez Confirms She’s Been Dating Benny Blanco For ‘6 Months’

Selena Gomez confirmed she’s been dating Benny Blanco for longer than fans thought.

Gomez, 31, clarified her relationship timeline with Blanco, 35, via social media on Friday, December 8, while replying to fans’ reactions about her love life.

After one fan commented, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans,” Gomez replied, sharing she’s been dating Blanco for “six months.”

“Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb,” she fired back in a since-deleted comment. “I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

The fan’s comment was actually a quote that Gomez wrote on ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s Instagram back in 2016.

Six years ago, Bieber posted a selfie with his rumored girlfriend at the time Sofia Richie. He captioned the post, “I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like,” he captioned the post.

In response, Gomez commented, “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did,” per People.

Although it’s unclear if Gomez realized she replied to her own words, she later noted that Blanco is “My absolute everything in my heart.”

On Thursday, December 7, Gomez showed off her latest jewelry via her Instagram Story. In the black-and-white image, she held up her left hand to display a diamond ring that featured the letter “B,” seemingly referencing Blanco. She donned the jewelry on her ring finger.

The following day she again sported the ring while enjoying a cup of coffee. At the time, she smiled for the camera while bundling up in a leather jacket and a black scarf. She completed the look with soft glam featuring rosy cheeks, long lashes and red nails.

Gomez and Blanco first connected when he helped produce her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” They again collaborated for her latest drop, “Single Soon,” which Gomez released in August.

Blanco has also worked with Bieber on his songs, including “Anyone,” which came out in 2021, “Lonely,” “Holy,” “Love Yourself” and more.