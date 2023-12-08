Selena Gomez can’t get enough of her rumored new love interest, Benny Blanco.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez wrote in an Instagram comment in December 2023, responding to a post about dating speculation. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Gomez seemingly soft-launched their relationship several hours later, uploading an Instagram Story selfie of her cuddling with a mystery man and another snap that showed her wearing a silver “B” ring. (Multiple outlets have since reported that Gomez and Blanco are officially dating. Us Weekly has reached out to Gomez for comment.)

While Blanco (real name Benjamin Levin) has yet to address his rumored relationship status, he’s known Gomez since 2015. Blanco, a music producer, collaborated with the pop star on her hits “Same Old Love,” “I Can’t Get Enough” and her most recent song, “Single Soon.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Blanco:

What Is Benny Blanco’s Job?

Blanco is a music producer and songwriter who has worked with A-listers including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna and Kanye West. Blanco’s résumé also includes tracks with two of Gomez’s exes: Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

How Did Benny Blanco Get Started in the Music Industry?

After Blanco graduated from high school in 2006, he moved to Brooklyn, New York, and happened upon a rowdy party scene alongside rapper Spank Rock. They quickly bonded, releasing a Bangers & Cash EP that caught the attention of Dr. Luke. Luke subsequently took Blanco under his wing.

“I didn’t know anything about songwriting. All my beats were, like, 40 seconds long,” Blanco told The New York Times in 2018. “I couldn’t sit down and play a concert for you or really wow you on any instrument. … What I can do is meet an artist, know what type of song I think we should make and be their therapist, make everyone feel comfortable.”

What Does Benny Blanco Think of His Career?

“I wouldn’t consider myself anything. I think I’m a loser,” Blanco confessed to NME in April 2021. “I don’t think there’s any world where I’d say, ‘Yeah, man, I’m a hitmaker.’ I’m the guy who comes in and tries to approach music from a place of true feeling and emotion and really giving it my all because if I’m not, then what am I doing in life?”

He explained that he tries to make music that “doesn’t sound like what’s being played” on the radio but instead fits each individual artist.

Has Benny Blanco Worked With Selena Gomez Before?

Blanco and Gomez first crossed paths in 2015, collaborating on her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” After reuniting on “I Can’t Get Enough” four years later, Blanco worked with Gomez again earlier this year. He assisted in the production of her pop music return, “Single Soon.”

What Has Selena Gomez Said About Benny Blanco?

In a November 2023 teaser for her Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays special, Gomez hinted that she had a new crush. She later gushed about Blanco in a series of Instagram comments.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote before clapping back at fan disapproval. “If you don’t [approve], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. if you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”