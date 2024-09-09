Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Selena Gomez Almost Tried to Stop ‘My Mind and Me’ Documentary From Airing: ‘Lawyers Got Involved’

By
Selena Gomez Tried to Stop My Mind Me Documentary From Airing
Selena Gomez Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Selena Gomez admits she got cold feet before her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me premiered.

“I asked my team if it was possible to pull out,” Gomez, 32, told Vanity Fair in an interview published Monday, September 9. “Lawyers got involved, but we never took it to Apple because everything was locked. … When the movie came out, I didn’t look at anything for a few days, and then I was scared to leave the house.”

My Mind & Me was originally meant to capture Gomez’s 2016 Revival tour. Overtime, the project began to capture the singer’s struggle with mental health and the challenging side effects of her lupus diagnosis.

While the idea of having her personal story available for the public to consume was initially overwhelming, Gomez said she warmed up to the idea after fans began sharing similar battles.

Selena Gomez's Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words 032 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala - Arrivals, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles, California, United States - 16 Oct 2022

Related: Selena Gomez's Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

“I just started to embrace it, and I felt like it was a really good thing,” Gomez said after being reminded she was not alone. “However, I like to remind people that that is definitely nowhere close to where I am now. My mind was not right and chemically imbalanced, and it was really difficult. People were calling me a victim. That frustrates me because being vulnerable is actually one of the strongest things you can do.”

Selena Gomez Tried to Stop My Mind Me Documentary From Airing
Selena Gomez Apple TV+

As Gomez continues her personal journey with mental health, she feels confident that she has the tools and protocols to take care of herself. The Rare Beauty founder is also focused on the present and finding joy in what’s in front of her.

“I’m grateful every day,” she said. “And I have my days like everyone else, but I’m no victim. I just survived a lot. There isn’t a part of me that wants anyone to feel sorry for me.”

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
Selena Gomez

Related: Selena Gomez Through the Years: From ‘Barney’ to ‘Spring Breakers’ and Beyond

In addition to sharing her story through My Mind & Me, Gomez is also hoping to make a difference through the Rare Impact Fund. The philanthropic hub aims to raise $100 million for organizations dedicated to educating young people around the world about mental health and getting them assistance.

“I know it seems impossible,” Gomez says of the $100 million goal, “but it’s important to me because it’s a crisis. There are a lot of people from every part of the world dealing with so much who are not properly educated on it and don’t know where to go. I want it to be accessible.”

My Mind & Me is available to stream on Apple TV+.

In this article

Selena Gomez Bio Pic

Selena Gomez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.