Selena Gomez is embracing her single girl era and has no issues offering updates on her dating life.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” Gomez, 31, declared while appearing on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon on Thursday, August 31.

In her recently released song, “Single Soon,” Gomez refers to herself as “a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try.” On Thursday, she clarified the lyrics.

“The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me,’” Gomez added. “So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.

The singer went on to break down her requirements for a romantic partner, noting that they have to “be cool,” first and foremost.

“Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool,” Gomez explained. “You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

Further discussing her relationship status, Gomez did confirm that she’s currently single and “enjoying” this phase of life.

“I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be,” Gomez added.

Gomez officially kicked off her SG3 era with the “Single Soon” song, which was released on August 25.

“It’s basically my way of saying it’s totally OK being on your own and it’s fun,” she shared during the SiriusXM interview.

Upon the single’s release, some fans were quick to speculate that Gomez was reliving her past relationship with The Weeknd — whom she dated briefly in 2017 — within the lyrics.

“Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?” the song’s first verse reads. “Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.”

A few listeners noted that The Weeknd has a song titled “Save Your Tears,” and called out Gomez’s mention of “the weekend” in the following line.

However, she was quick to shut down any rumors. Gomez commented on an Instagram post about the lyrics possibly alluding to The Weeknd, writing, “Couldn’t be more false.”

Gomez was also previously linked to Justin Bieber on and off from2011 to 2018 and earlier this year, briefly stepped out with The Chainsmoker’s Drew Taggart.