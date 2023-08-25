Selena Gomez made her triumphant return to music with the song “Single Soon” on Friday, August 25 — but is she reliving a past relationship with the lyrics?

Years after dropping her 2021 record, Revelación, Gomez, 31, kicked off her SG3 era with the perfect end-of-summer single – and upon hearing the track, some fans were convinced that Gomez, 31, was referring to her 2017 romance with The Weeknd.

“Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?” she sings in the song’s first verse. “Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.”

The Weeknd has a song titled “Save Your Tears,” which Gomez could be alluding to with her lyrics. The line raised eyebrows with listeners, especially since she mentioned “the weekend” in the following breath.

In the “Single Soon” music video, Gomez can be seen writing a Post-It note that reads, “I’m sorry I can’t don’t hate me,” seemingly breaking up with her lover.

One TikTok user was quick to make a video about the Post-It note, explaining how it’s a Sex and the City Easter egg. However, several commenters took it to mean something else entirely, calling out Gomez’s split from The Weeknd.

“Selena literally says the weekend is here as she puts the note down,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “AND THE WEEKEND IS HERE AS SHE PUTS THE NOTEEEEEE.”

A third speculated that Gomez “just brought out weekend song.”

TikTok wasn’t the only social media platform abuzz with speculation. “Omg is SINGLE SOON about when she broke up with The Weeknd to get with Justin Bieber?” one Twitter user questioned.

Gomez hasn’t publicly addressed who or what “Single Soon” is about, but she did tease that it’s the start of her SG3 era.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez shared via Instagram on August 17. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Gomez seems to be embracing her single girl era, as expressed in this song and on her TikTok account. “I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance but I’ll love you so much,” she yelled to a soccer field filled with men in a video shared on June 8. Gomez made the same claim in her “Single Soon” lyrics, singing, “I know I’m a little high maintenance / But I’m worth a try,” in the second verse.

Throughout her time in the public eye, Gomez has been romantically linked to a few stars, but two relationships stand out from the rest. She dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018. During one break in their relationship, Gomez dated The Weeknd from January to October 2017. They even attended the Met Gala together that year.

Despite their breakup, a source told Us Weekly in March 2020 that the former flames are “cordial” and even support each other’s musical endeavors.

“Selena is a fan of The Weeknd and his music,” the insider shared at the time. “She has no negative feelings toward him.”