Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Teefey, is seemingly sharing her thoughts on Gomez’s love life in the music video for her new song, “Single Soon.”

“I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends — at all,” says a young voice at the beginning of Gomez’s video, which dropped on Friday, August 25.

While fans were quick to assume the message comes from 9-year-old Gracie, the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star hasn’t confirmed whether her sister — who is the daughter of Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, and stepdad Brian Teefey — is featured on the track.

The lyrics of “Single Soon” seemingly allude to Gomez’s relationship status.

“I know I’m a little high-maintenance / But I’m worth a try / Might not give a reason why,” she sings in a verse. “We both had a lot of fun / Time to find another one / Blame it all on feelin’ young.”

In the chorus, Gomez proclaims that she’s “picking out” a dress and shoes to wear out with her friends since she’ll “be single soon,” teasing that a former flame will “be a mess when I break the news.”

Gomez announced earlier this month that she was dropping her first new single since the release of her Grammy-nominated LP, Revelación, in 2021. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote via Instagram on August 17. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Gracie’s possible participation in “Single Soon” is not the first time that she’s supported Gomez in the spotlight. Gracie, who is friends with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, made her red carpet debut at the Frozen 2 premiere in November 2019.

“Honestly, it was the coolest feeling,” Gomez said on BBC One’s Sounds show one month later of their red carpet outing. “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite red carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

She added: “I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, ‘If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately.’ And she’s like, ‘K,’ and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers.”

Gracie, who later joined her big sis at the 2023 Golden Globes in January, has also been ready to cheer on Gomez’s musical achievements.

“Why’d you dye your hair purple?” Gomez asked her sibling in a July Instagram Story video before Gracie noted that the look was inspired by Taylor Swift’s rerecorded Speak Now album. “Oh, did you? Will you ever dye your hair a color for my album?”

Gracie quickly replied: “Sure, I will.”