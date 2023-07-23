Selena Gomez is a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world as she turns 31!

Gomez celebrated her birthday with a special viewing of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and dinner with her closest friends and little sister, Gracie Teefey, on Saturday, July 22. While the 9-year-old — who is the only child of Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, and her husband, Brian Teefey — rocked a pink tee and matching jeans, Gomez opted for a more glamorous look. The Only Murders in the Building star showed off her hot pink, satin halter top dress via her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Gomez’s pals also received the pink memo, sporting their own Barbie-colored outfits with feather boas for the occasion.

Hours earlier, Gomez reflected on turning 31 with a poignant birthday message.

“I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of herself blowing out candles on her birthday cake. “Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.”

She continued: “People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference. I LOVE YOU ALL!”

Gomez — who also celebrated the festivities with a star-studded party later that night — and Gracie have been tight since her June 2013 birth.

“Honestly, it was the coolest feeling,” the Disney Channel alum said on BBC One’s Sounds show in December 2019 of taking Gracie to the Frozen 2 premiere one month earlier. “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite red carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

Gomez continued at the time: “I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, ‘If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately.’ And she’s like, ‘K,’ and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers.”

Gomez and Gracie have had more public sister dates at the likes of the 2023 Golden Globes and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Texas.