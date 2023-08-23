Selena Gomez channeled her inner Samantha Jones ahead of releasing her new single — and earned Kim Cattrall’s approval.

Gomez, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, to promote her song “Single Soon.” In the video, she used a clip of an iconic Sex and the City conversation between Samantha (played by Cattrall, 67) and a married man named Ken Shear. In the scene, which appears in the episode “Three’s a Crowd,” Ken tells Samantha he’s leaving his wife for her, to which she replies, “Who is this?”

In the video, Gomez made a phone gesture with her hand while mouthing Samantha’s sassy lines. She looked into her hand and made a feisty facial expression before smirking at the camera. To end the clip, Gomez spun around and flipped her ponytail over her back.

Gomez got glammed up for the video and rocked a neon orange corset, big gold hoops and a pearl necklace. She teamed the ensemble with laminated eyebrows, pink lips and long lashes.

“Single Soon this Friday!” she captioned the clip, which caught the attention of Cattrall. The actress reposted Gomez’s footage via X — formerly known as Twitter — and wrote, “I approve this message…” alongside a kissy emoji.

Earlier this month, Gomez announced she will be releasing new music on Friday, August 25. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she teased via Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘”

In the promotional images, Gomez slayed in a fuzzy purple jacket, pink sparkly top and layers of pearl necklaces.

Celebrity friends quickly shared their excitement for “Single Soon” in the comments section. Camila Cabello wrote, “Hottest,” while dancer Valeria Sandoval commented multiple heart-eye emojis. Spotify’s account added, “EVERYBODY STAY CALM ITS HAPPENING,” and YouTube’s account gushed, “Counting down the days.”

Although Gomez has not released a new song since “My Mind & Me” in November 2022, fans have created AI generated audios of her singing. In June, a user took to Instagram to share an AI cover of Gomez singing The Weeknd’s song “Starboy.” Gomez later saw the viral audio clip and commented, “Scary.”

Gomez and The Weeknd, 33, dated for nearly 10 months in 2017. Before their split, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala and Gomez even traveled around the globe with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.