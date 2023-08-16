Is Selena Gomez throwing shade with her latest Rare Beauty product launch?

Gomez, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, to unveil her beauty brand’s new Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel, and fans think the drop pokes fun at previous drama with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

“You know how much I love a laminated brow,” Gomez captioned the selfie, which showed her brows gelled down. “I’m excited to finally share that my new @rarebeauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is here.​ It’s my staple for that natural, fluffy, lifted brow – it holds all day without being stiff, sticky, or crunchy. You can shop it now only at RareBeauty.com.” (The new item is a waterproof formula that will shape and lock brow hairs in place. The product retails for $17.)

Fans quickly picked up on — what appeared to be — subtle shade, sharing their reactions in the comments section.

One user commented on Gomez’s post, “I love how she turned the “making fun of her” into a millionaire thing! Smart business women. The queen.” Another laughed, “SELENA you did not😭😂.” A third added, “Yaaas queen! Using that laminated brow fiasco for advertising is brilliant ❤️.”

In February, Gomez shared via TikTok that she accidentally “laminated her brows too much” giving fans a glimpse at the overdone look. Shortly after, Jenner, 26, posted on her Instagram story a screenshot of a FaceTime with Bieber, 26, zooming in on their eyebrows. “This was an accident???” Jenner captioned the since-deleted photo.

Fans quickly accused Jenner, 26, and Bieber, 26, of making fun of Gomez. Jenner then denied the speculation, commenting under a TikTok video, “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Gomez also commented on the video, backing Jenner up. “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary,” she wrote. “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

While Bieber didn’t comment on the matter, she and Gomez have a tense history due to their individual relationships with Justin Bieber.

In March, the women seemed to squash their beef for good after Hailey reached out to Gomez regarding hate she received amid the brow debacle.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote via her Instagram story at the time. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

In response, Hailey thanked Gomez for “speaking out,” noting that she and the pop star had been discussing how to move past the feud narrative between them. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful,” Hailey wrote via Instagram. “While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”