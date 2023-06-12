Still on good terms. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) showed her support for Selena Gomez after the pair publicly shut down feud speculation.

The model, 26, “liked” an Instagram post shared by the “Bad Liar” songstress, 30, on Sunday, June 11. “Crazy about you Paris,” Gomez captioned her upload, which included three photos of her in a short-sleeved sweater by Christian Dior. The former Disney star paired the top with a tulle skirt, black shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings.

Bieber’s support for the Only Murders in the Building star comes nearly three months after the duo revealed where they stand following years of feud rumors. In March, Gomez took to Instagram to ask social media users to stop bombarding the Rhode Skin founder with negative comments.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote via an Instagram Story at the time. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

In response, the Arizona native thanked Gomez for “speaking out,” noting that she and the pop star had been “discussing the last few weeks” how to move past the feud narrative between them. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful,” Bieber wrote via Instagram at the time. “While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

The Drop the Mic alum continued: “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

The two women’s posts followed months of speculation about their relationship because of their history with Justin Bieber. Hailey married the “Yummy” crooner, 29, in 2018, while Gomez dated the Canada native off and on from 2010 to 2018.

Rumors of tension between Hailey and Gomez have followed the twosome for years, but things escalated in February after Hailey was accused of mocking the Abduction actress’ eyebrows with pal Kylie Jenner. “No shade towards selena ever,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote in a TikTok comment at the time.

Gomez weighed in as well, writing: “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Hours later, however, the “Ice Cream” artist raised eyebrows when she responded to a resurfaced TikTok video of Hailey pretending to gag while discussing Taylor Swift. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the Texas native wrote.

As the alleged drama made headlines, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Hailey was relying on her husband amid the rumors. “Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this,” the source explained. “He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them.”