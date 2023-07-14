Selena Gomez got some insight from TikTok about her love life — and she wasn’t thrilled by the response.

Gomez, 30, played with a fun TikTok filter titled “Why Am I Single?” on Thursday, July 13. The suggestions ranged from fear of intimacy to a lack of interest in online dating before Gomez received her answer, which read, “You Have Bad Taste.”

The Only Murders in the Building star, who was surprised by the results, captioned the social media upload, “Well thats rude tik tok.”

Gomez uploaded another clip that mentioned three of her potential red flags — including buying $10 lattes, binge-watching TV shows and being messy.

The post comes after rumors recently swirled about Gomez being linked to Jeremy Allen White. The Bear star, 32, who is currently in divorce proceedings with Addison Timlin, has not publicly addressed the speculation.

Gomez, for her part, previously Justin Bieber off and on from 2010 to 2018. Amid the former couple’s breakups, Gomez was linked to DJ Zedd and later dated The Weeknd in 2017 before a short reconciliation with Bieber, 29.

The Selena + Chef star later reflected on the challenges of dating fellow celebrities in the public eye, telling Zane Lowe in 2020, “It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe. You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through, you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun.”

She added: “But the problem with that is you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself.”

Gomez also discussed what her past dating history has taught her over the years. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she shared with Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Gomez was dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. The romance, however, fizzled out after a few months and Gomez has continued to post about her single status on social media.

“The struggle man lol,” the actress captioned a June TikTok of her shouting that she was available while at a pickup soccer game with her friends.