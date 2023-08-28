Selena Gomez loves her new song — but she’s letting her fans know that topping the music charts isn’t her top priority.

“Broke my hand and had surgery,” Gomez responded to a fan promoting “Single Soon” via Instagram. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

The fan was campaigning to ensure that the track, which dropped on Friday, August 25, debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, asking for all “Selenators” to hear their call to action. “Go buy ‘Single Soon’ on Amazon, on iTunes, stream on Spotify, Youtube, Apple Music!” the user captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has had to clarify something in regard to her new music. “Single Soon” may be the perfect end-of-summer bop, but it did have fans questioning whether the lyrics reference the pop star’s past romance with The Weeknd, whom she dated in 2017.

“Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?” Gomez sings in the song’s first verse. “Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.”

The Weeknd, meanwhile, has a song titled “Save Your Tears,” which some thought Gomez could be alluding to with her lyrics, especially since she mentioned “the weekend” in the same verse.

Gomez, however, quickly shut down the rumors on Monday, August 28, via a HollywoodLife Instagram post about the speculation. “Couldn’t be more false,” she wrote in the comments section.

Gomez dated The Weeknd from January to October 2017, with the pair even attending the Met Gala together that year. Despite their split, a source told Us Weekly in March 2020 that the exes are “cordial” and even support each other’s musical careers.

“Selena is a fan of The Weeknd and his music,” the insider shared at the time. “She has no negative feelings toward him.”

Gomez, who had another public romance with Justin Bieber from 2011 to 2018, is now seemingly embracing her single status. “I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance but I’ll love you so much,” she yelled to a soccer field filled with men in a TikTok video shared in June. Gomez made the same claim in “Single Soon,” singing, “I know I’m a little high maintenance / But I’m worth a try.”

Gomez hasn’t publicly addressed who her new song could be about — she was most recently linked to Zayn Malik and Chainsmoker’s Drew Taggart earlier this year — but she did hint that there will be plenty more music to come. “Single Soon” marks the first song Gomez has released since her 2021 record, Revelación — and officially kicks off of her SG3 era.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez shared via Instagram earlier this month. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”