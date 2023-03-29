Getting to know his inner circle! Selena Gomez was spotted grabbing dinner with Zayn Malik’s personal assistant, Taryn Zimmerman, just days before she and the former One Direction singer sparked romance rumors.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, and Zimmerman were seen leaving Nobu in New York City on March 21. Gomez looked Manhattan chic for the night out, donning dark gray slacks and a matching top. She paired the look with platform boots, an oversized black jacket and scarf. Zimmerman, meanwhile, rocked a tan coat over her own dark ensemble and accessorized with a mini Adidas clutch and sandals. Her locks were pulled back into pigtail braids.

The two dined at the celeb hotspot just two days before the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and “Pillowtalk” singer, 30, were spotted holding hands and sharing a smooch in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday, March 23.

Neither Gomez nor Malik have publicly commented on the romance rumors, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week that the England native has known the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress “for years” and is “definitely into her.”

“He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out,” the insider shared, noting that the duo aren’t “super serious” or exclusive at this point. “She’s free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go,” the source explained.

While Gomez was most recently linked to Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, Malik hasn’t publicly dated anyone since his October 2021 split from Gigi Hadid. The musician and the supermodel, 27, were on and off for six years and share 2-year-old daughter Khai.

“He’s been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again,” the insider shared with Us of Malik. “He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation. He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same.”

When it comes to how Hadid feels about her ex moving on — possibly with the former Disney star — a second source told Us earlier this month that she would have “no problem whatsoever” with Malik dating.

“As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with,” the insider said, adding that Hadid herself is “moving on” and “having fun” when it comes to her romantic life.

The Guest in Residence founder, for her part, has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio since September 2022 when they were spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week. Though the pair went their separate ways after a handful of months, reconciliation rumors began in February after they were seen hanging out together multiple times since the split.