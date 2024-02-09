Zayn Malik has had his share of high-profile relationships, sparking romances with fellow stars including Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and model Gigi Hadid.

After Malik rose to fame in boy band One Direction, he started dating Edwards after they met on the set of The X Factor UK in 2011 when 1D returned for a special performance and Little Mix was competing on the show. After two years together, Malik proposed to Edwards in August 2013. They ultimately called off their engagement in August 2015.

While Edwards claimed that she was dumped via text message, Malik denied the accusations.

“I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message,” he told The Fader in November 2015. “I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship [of] over four years like that.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer moved on with Hadid later that year. The pair, who dated on and off until October 2021, share daughter Khai.

Keep scrolling for a look at Malik’s complete dating history: