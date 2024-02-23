Selena Gomez is enjoying a different kind of love with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, opened up about her relationship with the music producer, 35, during a chat with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about her latest single, “Love On,” which debuted Thursday, February 22.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Gomez said of how Blanco differs from some of her former flames. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

Added Gomez: “But I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Related: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Relationship Timeline Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco officially announced their relationship via Instagram in December 2023. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the “Wolves” singer wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Hints of the couple’s relationship were dropped on the Selena […]

Gomez, who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, said that her happiness is on full display in “Love On.”

“The idea is that I was inspired a lot by living in Paris, that for two months I had to work there and I loved just the quality of life and how romantic it felt,” she continued. “And then to kind of feel really happy in my life and actually mean it is so — it’s just like you can tell in my video, I’m just smiling the whole time. It’s such a good feeling.”

She added that it helped to be in a city that has become such a symbol of love.

“It’s really, really great,” Gomez said. “No, I was absolutely able to live life freely and I felt, even though I was single then I felt like it was one of the most romantic cities and just everything from walking down the street to a little cafe, it can be really sweet.”

The “Come and Get It” singer went public with Blanco in December 2023, swooning over him in the comments of an Instagram post about her relationship status.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

The two have had no shame in packing on the PDA since then, from awards show dates to cozy social media photo shoots.

Related: Selena Gomez's Complete Dating History: Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik and More Selena Gomez’s high-profile relationships have made headlines over the years, from her off-and-on romance with Justin Bieber to her brief relationship with The Weeknd. “I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” Gomez told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017. “I will give my heart and […]

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Gomez has “never been with anyone like” Blanco in the past.

“She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful,” the source added. “It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”

A second insider revealed in December 2023 that Gomez’s family “absolutely approves” of the relationship, adding, “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”