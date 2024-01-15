Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco officially announced their relationship via Instagram in December 2023.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the “Wolves” singer wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Hints of the couple’s relationship were dropped on the Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays TV special when the pop star revealed she had a date right after filming the December 21 episode. Gomez’s best friend and costar, Raquelle Stevens, proclaimed that Gomez will have a new man in time for 2024 to which Gomez responded, “Let’s hope!”

She later confirmed that the two had been dating for “six months” and has openly shared many moments with the producer since.

“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly the month of the announcement. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

Keep scrolling to see Gomez and Blanco’s relationship timeline:

2015

“Same Old Love” is recorded and released on Gomez’s second studio album, Revival. Blanco helped produce the track and this was the start to their friendship and other collaborations on hit songs, including “Kill ‘Em With Kindness,” which was also featured on Revival, “I Can’t Get Enough” (2019) with Tainy and J Balvin and “Single Soon” (2023).

July 2023

Gomez poses with Blanco and Paris Hilton in a collage of photos from her 31st birthday party. The black-and-white photo shows the birthday girl wrapping her arms around both parties which sparked dating rumors that were later confirmed by the former Disney channel star.

December 2023

On December 7, the Rare Beauty creator confirmed her relationship with Blanco by commenting, “Facts,” on an Instagram post that shared the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco.” The pair have since been open and public with their relationship.

Just days later, Gomez took to Instagram to give previews on a new Rare Beauty project and Blanco commented using a heart eye emoji. On December 15, she shared a collage of photos captioned, “New York, my favorite moments [with] you this week,” and the last snapshot captured a kiss between the couple.

January 2024

The couple made their first public appearance sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in early January. They were photographed getting cozy, sharing smiles and laughs as they were caught on the Jumbotron.

The Golden Globes were a few days after the couple’s outing and Gomez was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building. Though she went home empty-handed, the actress captioned a photo of her sitting on Blanco’s lap via her Instagram Stories, “I won.”