Selena Gomez has been on cloud nine since debuting her relationship with Benny Blanco — and they have her family’s seal of approval.

“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

The insider adds, “Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

Gomez, 31, confirmed her relationship with the music producer, 35, earlier this month in a string of since-deleted Instagram comments.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the actress gushed on December 8. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Gomez also uploaded several cuddly pics of the pair to her Instagram Story, where she was seen wearing a “B” ring, seemingly in reference to Blanco’s first initial.

“She’s so proud to be with him and he feels exactly the same way,” the insider tells Us. “They make an adorable couple and things are going incredible for them both.”

Gomez and Blanco (real name Benjamin Levin) have known each other since 2015, collaborating on her songs “Same Old Love,” “Kill Em With Kindness,” “I Can’t “Get Enough” and her most recent track, “Single Soon,” which dropped in August.

While Blanco has not publicly addressed their budding romance, Gomez noted via Instagram comment earlier this month that they’ve been together for six months.

“She’s all in and happy to be shouting her love from the rooftop,” a second source said in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels.”

Prior to her romance with Blanco, Gomez dated the likes of Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. In January, Us broke the news that Gomez had started seeing The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggert. Their casual fling eventually fizzled out by March.

Gomez has frequently been candid about the difficulties of finding love in the limelight.

“If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone,” she told Apple Music’s Beats 1 in January 2020. “It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right? You know, you’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it’s, you know, interesting and fun.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones