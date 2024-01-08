Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Make Out After 2024 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco shared an intimate moment after the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Gomez, 31, shared a sweet snap via Instagram after attending the ceremony on Sunday, January 7. In the pic, she sat on the music producer’s lap and gave him a kiss on the lips. Blanco, 35, wrapped his hand around Gomez’s waist.

“I won,” she captioned the post.

Although they did not attend the Golden Globes together, Gomez still stunned in a bright red Armani Privé dress featuring a cutout bodice, high-low A-line skirt and black floral details. For glam, Gomez rocked a slicked-back bun, defined eyebrows, rosy eyeshadow and pink lips. She completed her ensemble with diamond jewelry and ruby red pumps.

Gomez was nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her work in Only Murders in the Building but lost to Ayo Edebiri, who won for her turn in The Bear.

Blanco didn’t walk the red carpet with his girlfriend, but Gomez recently revealed that she and the producer have been dating for several months after teasing their romance via Instagram in December 2023.

Gomez clarified their relationship timeline while replying to fans’ opinions on her relationship. “It’s been 6 months bb,” she wrote at the time, adding, “I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Gomez “is all in and happy to be shouting her love from the rooftops.” The insider added that Gomez and Blanco’s relationship has already “passed the early trial stage.”

The source continued, “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels.”

A second insider got candid about the duo’s strong connection. “Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” the source told Us. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

The second insider noted that her “family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

Gomez and Blanco first worked together in 2015 when they collaborated on her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” Blanco again helped Gomez produce a track in August 2023 when she released her latest drop, “Single Soon.”

Ahead of releasing her single girl anthem, Gomez informed fans that she wrote the song “a while back.”

“I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she wrote alongside a number of behind-the-scenes pics from the track’s music video. “SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘.”