Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7 — without boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

The actress stunned in a custom red asymmetrical Armani Privé dress adorned with black flowers. Gomez opted for an adorable updo and wore a big grin as she waved at photographers while strutting down the red carpet.

Gomez, 31, is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. She was up for the same award in 2023, but Quinta Brunson ultimately won for Abbott Elementary. This year she is competing against Brunson, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Elle Fanning for The Great and Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face.

Some fans hoped that Gomez would make her red carpet debut with Blanco, 35, on Sunday, but she arrived solo at the awards show, which is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Gomez’s Golden Globes appearance comes one month after she confirmed her romance with Blanco in December 2023 when posting an Instagram Story photo of herself with a mystery man. After fans identified Blanco, Gomez revealed that she had been seeing the producer — who previously collaborated on her songs “Same Old Love” and “Single Soon” — for “six months.”

In a series of since-deleted Instagram comments, Gomez defended her relationship with Blanco at the time. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she gushed. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Indeed, Gomez and Blanco’s connection is the real deal. “She’s all in and happy to be shouting her love from the rooftops,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023, adding that the romance had already “passed the early trial stage.”

Blanco’s low-key personality allowed the two to “fly under the radar” for months and strengthen their relationship away from prying eyes. “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels,” the insider noted.

A second source reiterated just how solid Gomez and Blanco are. “Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” the insider told Us. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

Even Gomez’s loved ones are on board with the pairing. “Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love,” the source revealed.

While Gomez has kept her love life relatively private in recent years, she has not been afraid to put her romance with Blanco on display since it became public knowledge. “She’s so proud to be with him and he feels exactly the same way,” the insider said. “They make an adorable couple and things are going incredible for them both.”