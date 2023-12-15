Selena Gomez has taken her relationship with Benny Blanco to the next level.

“New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍,” Gomez, 31, wrote on Instagram in a post uploaded in the early hours of Friday, December 15. The carousel featured various pictures with friends, but the last photo showed the singer and Blanco, 35, sharing a kiss.

In the black-and-white snap, Gomez had her hand — adorned with a “B” ring for her man — in Blanco’s hair as they kissed. The Only Murders in the Building star appeared happy with her eyes closed while she and Blanco packed on the PDA.

Gomez revealed her relationship with the music producer in a series of since-deleted Instagram comments earlier this month.

Related: Selena Gomez's Complete Dating History: Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik and More Selena Gomez’s high-profile relationships have made headlines over the years, from her off-and-on romance with Justin Bieber to her brief relationship with The Weeknd. “I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” Gomez told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017. “I will give my heart and […]

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote about her boyfriend on December 8, responding to skeptical fans. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Since then, she’s given followers some insight into their romance, even revealing in one comment that they’ve been together for six months. Friday’s kissing photo is a complete hard launch for Gomez and Blanco, whose real name Benjamin Levin.

“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after Gomez’s relationship reveal. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

The insider went on to say that Gomez’s family “absolutely approves of this relationship,” noting that “they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

Before their connection turned romantic, Gomez collaborated with Blanco on multiple songs, including “Same Old Love,” “Kill Em With Kindness” and, most recently, “Single Soon,” among others.

“She’s so proud to be with him and he feels exactly the same way,” the source told Us. “They make an adorable couple, and things are going incredible for them both.”

A second source shared that Gomez is “all in” on their relationship and is “happy to be shouting her love from the rooftop,” adding, “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels.”

Related: Lindsay! Selena! Disney Stars Through the Years From Lindsay Lohan to Ryan Gosling, see which celebs got their start working for the Mouse

Previously, Gomez has been in public relationships with Nick Jonas and The Weeknd and, most famously, Justin Bieber. Us broke the news in January that Gomez was dating The Chainsmokers member Drew Taggert, but the fling came to an end in March.

Before kicking things off with Blanco, Gomez often lamented about being single on social media.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” she said during an August appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, revealing that she wanted her romantic partner to “be cool” before dating her.

“Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool,” Gomez added. “You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”