Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco‘s connection is unlike any relationship she has ever been in.

“Selena has made it clear that she wants Benny by her side from now on, and she’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the couple’s plans for the future.

According to the insider, Gomez, 31, is excited to publicly show off her love for Blanco, 35.

“They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors,” the source adds. “The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”

Gomez surprised her fans when she announced in December 2023 that she is dating Blanco. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

She later confirmed that she has been dating the music producer for “six months.” Gomez has since uploaded many photos of her and Blanco, whom she has known for years.

Before taking their relationship to the next level, Gomez and Blanco collaborated on several of her songs, including “Same Old Love” and “I Can’t Get Enough.” Their most recent joint project was Gomez’s track “Single Soon,” which she released in August.

A second insider tells Us that Gomez and Blanco’s relationship progressed slowly, adding, “Benny asked her to dinner, and they started seeing each other about once a week, taking it slow.”

Gomez’s loved ones have also given Blanco their stamp of approval. “She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful. She’s never been with anyone like him,” the source continues. “It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”

One month after becoming Instagram official, the pair enjoyed their first public outing at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Gomez and Blanco were photographed getting cozy and the singer giggled when they were caught on the Jumbotron.

Days later, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a sweet snap via Instagram of her packing on the PDA with Blanco after attending the Golden Globes. “I won,” she captioned the post, which showed her sitting on the music producer’s lap while they shared a kiss.

For more on Gomez’s special relationship with Blanco, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.