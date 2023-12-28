Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco are in their honeymoon phase, and they want Us to know it.

The singer, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 27, to share several photos from the couple’s recent visit to the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art exhibit. In one snap, Blanco, 35, embraced Gomez from behind as she smiled for the camera. Gomez also posted a photo of herself and a shot of Blanco looking at the artwork.

Gomez has given fans an inside look into her romance with Blanco since the twosome went public earlier this month.

“New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍,” she captioned an Instagram post on December 15, which featured a pic of Gomez and Blanco sharing a kiss. The Only Murders in the Building star flashed her “B” ring for the camera while holding Blanco close.

Gomez surprised her fans days prior when she announced that she is dating Blanco, writing via an Instagram comment, “He is my absolute everything in my heart. He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

She explained in a separate comment that she and Blanco have been together for “six months.” A source has since told Us Weekly that Gomez is invested in her future with Blanco.

“She’s all in and happy to be shouting her love from the rooftops,” the insider exclusively revealed this month, noting that the pair have already “passed the early trial stage” in their relationship. “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels.”

A second source, meanwhile, told Us that Gomez’s loved ones are supportive of the development in her dating life, sharing, “Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

According to the second insider, Gomez’s connection with Blanco is different from past romances. “Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” the source continued. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

Gomez and Blanco previously collaborated on music before their relationship turned romantic. The duo worked together on Gomez’s hit songs “Same Old Love” and “I Can’t Get Enough.” Blanco was also involved in her newest track, “Single Soon,” which was released in August.

Along with Blanco, Gomez has dated The Weeknd, Zedd and most notably Justin Bieber, from whom she split in March 2018 after years of dating on and off. Justin, 29, later reconciled with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and they tied the knot in September 2018.

Earlier this year, Us broke the news that Gomez was dating Drew Taggart, but their flame fizzled out after a few months, Gomez previously reflected on the challenges of dating in the public eye.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”