Selena Gomez was a glittery sight to see at the 2023 Emmys — while making her first red carpet appearance with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Gomez, 31, blessed Us with an unforgettable look at the Monday, January 15, awards show, hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. She rocked a custom Oscar de la Renta design featuring 450,000 sequins. She accessorized with a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace featuring a 35-karat gem.

For glam, Gomez donned foundation, rosy cheeks, long lashes and maroon lips that perfectly matched her dress.

On the carpet, Gomez was joined by Blanco, 35, who rocked a long black coat.

Gomez debuted her relationship with Blanco in December 2023 after revealing they’d already been dating for six months.

“It’s been 6 months bb,” she replied to a fan who questioned their relationship. Elsewhere on social media, she gushed that Blanco is her “absolute everything.”

This year, Gomez’s show — Only Murders in the Building, which she stars in with Martin Short and Steve Martin — is nominated for a number of awards, including Best Comedy Series and Best Writing (Comedy). Short, 73, is also up for Lead Actor (Comedy), while Nathan Lane, who played Teddy Dimas, was nominated for Best Guest Actor (Comedy). (Lane, 67, lost to Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson.)

Last year, at the 2022 Emmys, Gomez suffered a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a white sparkly Celine dress.

The lining of the frock kept riding up throughout the show, and when Gomez got up to present an award, the slip was at her hip — revealing her legs beneath.

She later opened up about the fashion faux pas during a November 2022 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“A lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see,” Gomez quipped, explaining, “My dress was actually riding up the entire time.”

Clarkson, 41, then praised Gomez for looking “radiant” despite the malfunction.

The rest of Gomez’s look featured a halter neckline, teal tassel earrings and a delicate updo. Her glam included feathered eyebrows, soft pink eyeshadow, long wispy lashes, a warm contour and pink lips. She accessorized with green nails, a silver ring and a white clutch.