Selena Gomez is marking boyfriend Benny Blanco’s 36th birthday with a special message.

“Happy birthday baby,” Gomez, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 8. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me.”

She concluded: “I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂.”

Blanco responded by sharing several loved-up emojis in the comments section, including pink and red hearts and a lip print.

In Gomez’s upload, she shared several images of the couple hanging out together, including two where they smooched for the camera.

Gomez confirmed in December 2023 that she had been dating the music producer (real name Benjamin Levin) for six months.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez wrote via a since-deleted Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Days later, she shared a PDA pic. A source subsequently told Us Weekly that Gomez hadn’t “felt this happy” about a boyfriend “in a really long time.”

“Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together,” the insider exclusively told Us in December 2023. “Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

The couple continued to reach new milestones together, including publicly praising one another via social media and in interviews.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Gomez said during a February appearance on Apple Music 1. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Blanco, like Gomez, works in the music industry. They have collaborated on multiple of her songs such as “Same Old Love,” “Kill Em With Kindness” and “Single Soon.”

Blanco has also been Gomez’s date to multiple awards shows, including the 2023 Emmys in January, where he jokingly embarrassed his girlfriend in front of one of her favorite celebrities.

“Jason Segel just happened to be at the Emmys, and he looked at me and he started waving. This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit, but every night I fall asleep to the same show,” Gomez recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month. “It’ll either be Friends or something comfy. But lately, it’s How I Met Your Mother. So I fall asleep every night just watching the show and I’m a fan.”

Gomez explained that she waved to Segel, 44, who then walked over to her and Blanco. “And then my boyfriend goes, ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night,’” a now-mortified Gomez added. “I was like, ‘That’s weird!’ But I do!’”