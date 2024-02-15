Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, revealed a surprise secret on how to get some love on Valentine’s Day.
In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, February 14, the Songwriters Hall of Fame member showed that the romance begins in the kitchen by whipping up a batch of homemade fried pickles.
“Guy’s, it’s Valentine’s Day and these are my girlfriend’s favorite pickles,” Blanco said in the clip, which he captioned, “Fry [sic] pickles get laid.” He explained that the only problem is that you can only get them shipped from Texas (Gomez’ home state).
Blanco demonstrated his culinary skills while making a homemade version as he explained, “Make your batter. I put Sprite in mine, if you don’t like it go f–k yourself.”
He demonstrated putting the pickles in the batter, taking them out, and tossing them into a bowl of Panko breadcrumbs. Then Blanco dropped them in some bubbling oil in a frying pan.
Once the process was complete, he marveled at his fried pickle, “Oh my god.”
“Alright guys, take one, dip it [in] ranch, eat it, get laid,” he continued, enjoying his snack before saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”
As Blanco was offering his advice, Gomez proclaimed her love for him on her Instagram Story on Valentine’s Day.
@itsbennyblanco
fry pickles and get laid
In a photo she shared, the couple can be seen sitting next to one another and sticking their tongues out at the camera while flashing the peace sign. “I love you,” she wrote above the photo with a white heart.
Blanco responded by sharing a photo of the Only Murders in the Building star bundled up in a fur coat and scarf with the caption, “My valentine,” along with a purple heart emoji.
This was their first Valentine’s Day as a couple after confirming their relationship in December 2023. Gomez revealed that they had been secretly dating for six months.
“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”
After Gomez went public with her relationship with Blanco, she didn’t have plans to keep their romance under the radar anymore.
“They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”
That same month, Blanco and Gomez made their first public appearance as an item as they attended a Los Angeles Laker game together in January. They were photographed getting cozy and were caught giggling and smiling on the arena’s Jumbotron. Later that month, Gomez brought Blanco as her date to the Golden Globes.
Gomez and Blanco’s romance comes nearly a decade after they first worked together in 2015 when he cowrote and coproduced her triple platinum hit,” Same Old Love” from her second album, Revival.