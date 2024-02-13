Selena Gomez is feeling all lovey-dovey with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

“My bes fwend,” Gomez, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 12, alongside a slideshow of the pair.

In the first pic, Gomez and Blanco, 35, are relaxing at home. While in the kitchen, the record producer prepared their meal. Gomez rested her head on Blanco’s shoulder and had one arm on his shoulder as they smiled for the camera. The duo rocked loungewear as they enjoyed their day at home.

Gomez also shared a series of snaps from a night out with Blanco. The couple donned complementary outfits for the occasion as Gomez dazzled in a cream dress and black coat while Blanco sported a beige suit. In the first shot, the musician had his arm wrapped around Gomez and his hand resting on her chest. He lovingly placed a kiss on her shoulder.

The subsequent pic included the twosome making silly faces. Gomez had her eyes closed and stuck out her tongue as she rested her head on Blanco’s chest. Blanco had one arm wrapped around Gomez while he had the other extended with his phone in his hand. Blanco had his eyes closed and lips pursed as he showed off his side profile.

The last snap was a casual selfie Gomez snapped but had her face turned away from the camera as she looked behind at Blanco. Blanco had his face close to Gomez’s as he seemingly whispered into her ear.

Gomez revealed in December 2023 that she and Blanco had been secretly dating for six months.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Before connecting romantically, Blanco and Gomez were friends and collaborated on several songs together. After Gomez went public with her relationship with Blanco, she didn’t have plans to keep their romance under the radar anymore.

“They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”

That same month, Blanco and Gomez made their first public appearance as an item as they attended a Los Angeles Laker game together in January. They were photographed getting cozy and were caught giggling and smiling on the arena’s Jumbotron. Later that month, Gomez brought Blanco as her date to the Golden Globes.