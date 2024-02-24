Selena Gomez has been famous for years, but that doesn’t mean she’s never had an awkward celebrity encounter herself — and boyfriend Benny Blanco was blamed for her most recent flub.

“Jason Segel just happened to be at the Emmys, and he looked at me and he started waving,” Gomez, 31, said while she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, February 23.

Gomez got so excited that he recognized her because she is a fan of the actor. “This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit, but every night I fall asleep to the same show,” she revealed. “It’ll either be Friends or something comfy. But lately, it’s How I Met Your Mother. So I fall asleep every night just watching the show and I’m a fan.”

Gomez went on to share that when Segel, 44, was waving, she immediately started to wave back at the actor. “I was like, ‘Oh, hi!’” she recalled while reenacting the incident.

As she was greeting him from afar, she said that’s when it clicked that Segel wasn’t actually waving at her.

“I slowly realized that he was waving to someone behind me and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh!’” she told the TV host Jimmy Kimmel as she covered her face remembering the moment.

Gomez went on to add that the encounter didn’t end there — it got worse. “He felt awkward and then inclined to come over,” she explained. “And then my boyfriend goes, ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night.'”

Gomez was shocked by Blanco’s comment, telling Kimmel, 56, she didn’t know how to react, so she decided to tell Segel the truth about her bedtime routine.

“I was like, ‘That’s weird!’ But I do!’” she confessed while laughing about the experience.

Gomez and Blanco, 35, did not make their red carpet debut at the Emmy Awards last month, but were later seen together inside the show.

The “Love On” singer went public with Blanco in December 2023, and the two have been smitten with each other ever since.

In January, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Gomez feels like she has never been with anyone like Blanco in the past.

“Selena has made it clear that she wants Benny by her side from now on, and she’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life,” the insider revealed. “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”