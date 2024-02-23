Fans think Selena Gomez may have taken a page out of Taylor Swift’s book and planted a very romantic Easter egg in her new music video.

Gomez, 31, released the video for her new single, “Love On,” on Thursday, February 22, which features the pop star living her best fantasy life amid endless couples falling in love — and making out — on the streets of Paris. Although Gomez spends most of the video solo as strangers passionately kiss around her, one shot features two people whose identities are kept secret as they share a smooch behind a line of laundry.

The mysterious duo, who can only be seen as silhouettes, have a striking resemblance to Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The scene, which comes at around 55 seconds, shows a colorful outdoor area with articles of clothing strung up to dry as the secret lovers kiss behind it. Their faces are never shown, but Selenators couldn’t help but recognize the similarities with Gomez and Blanco’s hairstyles.

“Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco making out behind the curtains lol,” one user wrote via YouTube, while another said, “That kiss with Benny <3.” A third added, “Benny and Selena behind the sheets kissing! I loved the song, it’s happy and catchy, you look happy shining, congratulations queen.”

Others were just happy to see Gomez embracing her new era of self-love and romance. “I love the clear message of love acceptance that the lyrics and the vídeo send,” a fan gushed. “It does not matter who you fall in love with. Just let your LOVE ON. Selena slays, she is a queen.”

Blanco, 35, showed his support for the music video as well, writing, “”omg !!!!” in the comments section of Gomez’s Instagram post sharing the song.

Gomez cowrote “Love On” with Julia Michaels —who she previously worked with on 2021’s “Anxiety” — as well as Michael Pollack, Tejada and Jordan K. Johnson and Stefan Johnson of The Monsters & Strangerz. The single marked Gomez’s first song of 2024 and the first since releasing “Single Soon,” which was coproduced by Blanco, last year.

“I was inspired a lot by living in Paris that for two months I had to work there, and I loved just the quality of life and how romantic it felt,” Gomez shared with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe of writing the track. “And then to kind of feel really happy in my life and actually mean it is so … it’s just like, you can tell in my video, I’m just smiling the whole time. It’s such a good feeling.”

Gomez confirmed her romance with Blanco in December 2023 when she gushed over him in the comments section of an Instagram post questioning her relationship status.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

The pair, who met when Blanco worked on Gomez’s 2015 single “Same Old Love,” have since taken to social media to give PDA-packed glimpses into their life together.

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Gomez has “never been with anyone like” Blanco in the past.

“She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful,” the source shared. “It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”

Gomez, for her part, explained why her relationship with Blanco feels different from the ones who came before before while speaking with Lowe earlier this month. (Gomez was previously linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.)

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”