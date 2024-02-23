Selena Gomez has discovered why Paris is one of the most romantic cities in the world.

Amidst her new relationship with Benny Blanco, Gomez, 31, dropped “Love On” on Thursday, February 22. Along with the song, arguably Gomez’s most “down bad” musical moment, the Only Murders in the Building star dropped a music video teeming with sexual energy.

Starting in a Parisian hotel with a staircase full of lovers making out, the video follows Gomez as she goes throughout her day. From getting her nails done on the terrace to lounging in her hotel room to taking her brunch by the window, Gomez lives out her full French fantasy – while everyone around her gets it on.

“This doesn’t have to be some sort of mathematical equation,” sings Gomez at the start of the song. “Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets screaming ‘Yes’ in quotations / Clock in, baby, get to work, night shift, but with all the perks / Time stamping when you fell in love, timе can’t mess with us.”

Gomez cowrote the song with Julia Michaels (of “Issues,” “Coming Home” and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending” fame), Michael Pollack, Tejada and Jordan K. Johnson and Stefan Johnson of The Monsters & Strangerz. It’s also Gomez’s first song of 2024 and the first since releasing “Single Soon” (coproduced by her boyfriend, Blanco) in August 2023.

These singles are presumably from her yet-to-be-announced album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s Rare. The album has been dubbed “SG3,” as it will be her third album after her solo debut on Hollywood Records (2013’s Stars Dance) and the three she released as part of Selena Gomez and the Scene.

In December 2023, Gomez said her new album would arrive “in 2 months.” She has been teasing the project for a while. When speaking with Fast Company in October 2023, she said she’s no longer sad enough to write “sad-girl music” and that “there is not one sad song on this whole album.”

Gomez has also been teasing that his album will be her last. When speaking with Vogue in 2021, she vented her frustrations over how she hasn’t reached the same level of success as her peers. “‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough,” she said. She was thankful for those who did enjoy her music, but “ I think the next time I do an album, it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire from music.”

She revisited the idea of retiring from music to pursue her acting projects in January. While on the “Smartless” podcast, Gomez said she “feel(s) like I have one more album in me,” but if given the choice, she would take acting over performing on stage again. When presented with the idea of doing both, Gomez, who is gearing up to start production on season 4 of Only Murders, said she’d instead take acting over music “because I’m tired.”