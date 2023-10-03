Selena Gomez is preparing her fans for the feel-good nature of her next album.

“I love sad-girl music; I’m really good at that. However, I can’t really write that if I’m not sad,” Gomez, 31, told Fast Company during an interview published on Tuesday, October 3. “I’ve had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like. There is not one sad song on this whole album.”

Gomez has not yet announced the name of her forthcoming LP, which is her first since 2020’s Rare. However, she did usher in the new era in August with the release of the aptly-titled single “Single Soon.” The track is a lighthearted celebration of the freedom that comes with singledom.

“I’m pickin’ out this dress, tryin’ on these shoes / Cause I’ll be single soon, I’ll be single soon,” Gomez sings.

Although the “Lose You to Love Me” singer is focused on the positives in her life as she works on her fourth record, she told Fast Company that the upbeat tunes don’t mean that she’ll “never have a bad day again.”

Gomez has been candid about her mental health struggles over the years. In her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, she opened up about her experiences with bipolar disorder in addition to her battle with lupus.

“I wanted there to be a conversation started,” the Only Murders in the Building star told Fast Company of her decision to share her story in the film. “I wasn’t ashamed and I wanted it to lead to something healing.”

Gomez, who revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis during a 2020 Instagram Live chat with Miley Cyrus, added that she felt relief when she first received the diagnosis.

“I went through a really hard season. It was my highs and my lows, and I didn’t know what to do, so I couldn’t control it. I would want to cancel things. It was just a tormented feeling. That’s why, when I found out my diagnosis, it was just, ‘Oh, OK, I feel a bit relieved, I understand a bit more,’” she explained to Fast Company. “I’m fortunate enough to be able to have people who can help me survive every day.”

Gomez, who is currently the most followed woman on Instagram, believes it’s her candor about her struggles and her imperfections that has granted her such a loyal fan base.

“I’m not unattainable. I look at someone like a Beyoncé, and I am amazed. My jaw drops. Every part of her is just impeccable, and it’s just so beautiful. I went to her show and was blown away. But I’m just not that, and that’s OK,” she explained. “I’m me, and I’m a little silly, but I also like being sexy and fun, and I also want to do good with the time I have here. We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I’m just happy to be your best friend.”