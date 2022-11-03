Selena Gomez revealed that she may never be able to carry children because of her bipolar medications — but she still plans on becoming a mom.

The “Wolves” songstress, 30, said she realized pregnancy might not be a possibility when she was visiting a friend who was detailing their own struggles to conceive. “That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Thursday, November 3, adding, “However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

The former Disney star explained that two medications she takes to treat her bipolar disorder may mean that she can’t carry her own children. “I think there’s something over me that is maybe my bipolar that kind of just keeps me humble — in a dark way,” the Rare Beauty founder added.

Gomez revealed her diagnosis in April 2020, and she’s since been vocal about her struggles, both mental and physical. The Only Murders in the Building star is also opening about the past few years of her life in her new documentary, My Mind & Me.

“I know it has a big message, but am I the right person to bring it to light? I don’t know,” the Texas native told Rolling Stone of the movie, which debuts on Apple TV+ Friday, November 4. “I wanted someone to say, ‘Selena, this is too intense.’ But everyone was like, ‘I’m really moved, but are you ready to do this? And are you comfortable?’”

After seeing the audience reaction at a screening, though, the pop star realized the kind of impact the film could have. “I was like, ‘OK, if I can just do that for one person, imagine what it could do,'” she explained. “Eventually I just kind of went for it. I just said, ‘Yes.’”

My Mind & Me specifically focuses on Gomez’s life since August 2016, when she announced that she was taking a break from public life following her lupus diagnosis. One year later, she underwent a kidney transplant, with her friend and fellow actress Francia Raísa donating her organ.

The “Bad Liar” singer admitted that her life now looks quite different than she imagined it would when she was growing up. “I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding,” she explained to Rolling Stone, revealing how she celebrated her 30th birthday in July.

Raísa, 34, was among the attendees, along with Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Cara Delevingne. “We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara comes in and brings strippers,” Gomez recalled. “So, I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum didn’t specify whether longtime pal Taylor Swift was there, but in July, she hinted that the pair celebrated together at some point. “30, nerdy and worthy,” Gomez captioned an Instagram snap at the time. The photo showed her posing with the 32-year-old “All Too Well” songstress, who held up the numbers “3” and “0” to represent her friend’s age.