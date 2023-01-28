Selena Gomez Reveals Her Lupus Medication Makes Her Hands Shake 

Telling it like it is. Selena Gomez got candid about why her hands shake after fans began showing concerns for her health.

“I shake because of my medication for lupus,” Gomez, 30, wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video on Wednesday, January 25. “Also, read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.”

Gomez’s reply was aimed at a social media user who mocked the Only Murders in the Building star for having unsteady hands during a makeup tutorial she posted earlier this month.

In the original clip, Gomez removed makeup and applied skincare products while making silly faces at the camera.

“PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing,” she captioned the video. “It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing makeup. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m talking about.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has been open about her health struggles over the years. In 2014, Gomez revealed her lupus diagnosis, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.” Three years later, the Disney Channel alum underwent a kidney transplant, with her longtime friend Francia Raisa as her donor.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Gomez wrote via Instagram in September 2017 alongside a photo of her and the How I Met Your Father star, 34, holding hands in the hospital. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

The following year, the “Back to You” singer got candid about how the autoimmune disorder has changed her outlook on things over the years.

“Honestly, I’ve just kind of stepped back a bit. I enjoy my life. I don’t really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice,” she said during a June 2018 appearance on Good Morning America. “I don’t even live in L.A. anymore. … I don’t pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much.”

In March of that year, Raisa, for her part, shared some of the challenges she and Gomez faced following their surgeries.

“Recovery was hard. I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too,” the Grown-ish actress said in a March 2018 interview with W Magazine. “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died.”

While Gomez and Raisa’s BFF status dates back to 2007, the two longtime pals hit a snag in their relationship last year when Gomez said she only had “one friend in the [entertainment] industry” during a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she explained. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

After the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s quotes were highlighted via Instagram, Raisa seemingly expressed her annoyance of being left out of the conversation. “Interesting,” she wrote in the comments. Fans also noticed that the the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum unfollowed Gomez on social media.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” Gomez later commented via TikTok on clip of influencer Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) breaking down the alleged feud.