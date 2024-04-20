Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ll take one of everything, please!

Related: 23 Best Transitional Dresses to Style for Spring If you ask Us, we’re so excited that spring is finally here. Beautiful flowers are beginning to blossom while chilly temps are giving way to sunny skies and warm weather. The new season is a welcome change after a winter filled with frosty temps. Now it’s time to blow in the spring with flowy dress. […]

Anthropologie just dropped a summer style collection, and it’s giving vacay vibes. From dreamy dresses to adorable accessories, these pieces are perfect for warm weather. Here are our favorite finds from this new drop, starting at just $44!

Mare Mare Puff-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress

This off-the-shoulder mini dress is billowy and beautiful! We can’t wait to rock this frock on a hot day.

$158.00 See It!

Double Starfish Drop Earrings

We can’t believe these gorgeous gold starfish earrings only cost $44! Elevate any outfit with this statement piece.

$44.00 See It!

Delfi Collective Sleeveless 3D Floral Mini Dress

Pretty in pink! This floral mini dress is totally on trend.

$449.00 See It!

Wyeth Double-Weave Straw Bucket Hat

Keep your face out of the sun with this straw bucket hat! It’s coastal-chic.

$68.00 See It!

Maeve Open-Stitch Cocoon Cardigan Sweater

It’s almost the “perfect date,” according to Miss Congeniality. “Not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.” This striped cardigan works for transitional weather too!

$148.00 See It!

Related: 18 Transitional Weather Cardigans for When Short Sleeves Aren't Enough There’s nothing worse than being too cold. The folks that run hot may disagree, but we’re pretty sure the shivery “can’t put enough layers on” feeling takes the cake…and not the good cake. Sometimes you neglect an outer layer to show off a snazzy new outfit; other times you might do it for convenience — […]

Maeve Rosette Strapless Fit & Flare Denim Mini Dress

In case you missed it, rosettes and denim are having a major moment. Hop on the trend in this fit and flare mini dress!

$168.00 See It!

The Pippah Lace Appliqué Tank

Dress up your basic tank with this lace appliqué top! Reviewers rave that this embroidered tank is “extaordinary.”

$78.00 See It!

Bibi Lou Puffy Holly Sandals

Introducing our new go-to sandals for summer! Trendy, versatile and comfortable, these puffy slides will go with any look.

$140.00 See It!

Gold Bead Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Go for the glamour in these old Hollywood cat-eye sunglasses!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$48.00 See It!

By Anthropologie Asymmetrical Painterly Floral Midi Skirt

This floral midi skirt is stunning for spring or summer. Team this asymmetrical number with a tank, tee or bodysuit.

$148.00 See It!