We’re Swooning Over Anthropologie’s New Summer Style Edit! Shop Our Favorite Finds

By
Anthropologie summer style
Anthropologie

We’ll take one of everything, please!

Anthropologie just dropped a summer style collection, and it’s giving vacay vibes. From dreamy dresses to adorable accessories, these pieces are perfect for warm weather. Here are our favorite finds from this new drop, starting at just $44!

Mare Mare Puff-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress

off-the-shoulder dress
Anthropologie

This off-the-shoulder mini dress is billowy and beautiful! We can’t wait to rock this frock on a hot day.

$158.00
See It!

Double Starfish Drop Earrings

double starfish earrings
Anthropologie

We can’t believe these gorgeous gold starfish earrings only cost $44! Elevate any outfit with this statement piece.

$44.00
See It!

Delfi Collective Sleeveless 3D Floral Mini Dress

pink floral dress
Anthropologie

Pretty in pink! This floral mini dress is totally on trend.

$449.00
See It!

Wyeth Double-Weave Straw Bucket Hat

straw bucket hat
Anthropologie

Keep your face out of the sun with this straw bucket hat! It’s coastal-chic.

$68.00
See It!

Maeve Open-Stitch Cocoon Cardigan Sweater

striped cardigan
Anthropologie

It’s almost the “perfect date,” according to Miss Congeniality. “Not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.” This striped cardigan works for transitional weather too!

$148.00
See It!

Maeve Rosette Strapless Fit & Flare Denim Mini Dress

strapless dress
Anthropologie

In case you missed it, rosettes and denim are having a major moment. Hop on the trend in this fit and flare mini dress!

$168.00
See It!

The Pippah Lace Appliqué Tank

lace tank top
Anthropologie

Dress up your basic tank with this lace appliqué top! Reviewers rave that this embroidered tank is “extaordinary.”

$78.00
See It!

Bibi Lou Puffy Holly Sandals

puffy sandals
Anthropologie

Introducing our new go-to sandals for summer! Trendy, versatile and comfortable, these puffy slides will go with any look.

$140.00
See It!

Gold Bead Cat-Eye Sunglasses

cat-eye sunglasses
Anthropologie

Go for the glamour in these old Hollywood cat-eye sunglasses!

$48.00
See It!

By Anthropologie Asymmetrical Painterly Floral Midi Skirt

floral skirt
Anthropologie

This floral midi skirt is stunning for spring or summer. Team this asymmetrical number with a tank, tee or bodysuit.

$148.00
See It!

