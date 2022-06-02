Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of A-listers, Jennifer Aniston is one of the first to come to mind. She’s one of the most famous people in the world, and not just for her hair. From her iconic days on Friends to winning awards for her performance on The Morning Show, the actress has proven that she can do it all.

Aniston was actually the very first guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003, so it only made sense that she was on the final episode as well, which aired on May 26, 2022. She truly made it a moment to remember for Us, especially, by stacking affordable BaubleBar rings on both hands! Shop the exact rings she wore below before they all sell out!

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Rings

BaubleBar’s Alidia rings are likely the most recognizable from the brand, as they’re BaubleBar’s number one bestselling rings and have also worn by celebs like Julia Roberts and Rita Ora. While the multicolor versions are always fun, classic beauty Aniston opted to stack three of the mini rings with clear stones, surrounded by 14K gold plated brass. Such an amazing pick for, well, just about anyone!

Get the Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring for just $48 at BaubleBar!

Mario Ring Set

Aniston also wore both rings from this stunning set on the show. These gold-plated rings have more of a pillowy look to them, going for a bolder silhouette while still looking sleek and staying versatile. They play well with other rings too, as the actress demonstrated so brilliantly!

Get the Maro Ring Set for just $59 at BaubleBar!

Amelia Cubic Zirconia Ring

This is another take on the Alidia ring that switches the direction of the baguette stones to make layering even more fun. This revamp is another gorgeous find you can wear every day, whether you’re going to the mall in a tee and jeans or making an appearance on TV a la Aniston!

Get the Amelia Cubic Zirconia Ring for just $48 at BaubleBar!

“19 years. Boy, that went by in a flash,” Aniston wrote on Instagram, paying tribute to the show. “We all need laughter in our lives and that’s something that Ellen has given to me and to the world in spades. Thank you for making dreams come true for so many. You’re gonna be missed @theellenshow!”

Thanks to Aniston for making the final episode so memorable — and stylish!

Looking for more jewelry? Shop all rings at BaubleBar here and shop all of the brand’s bestsellers here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!