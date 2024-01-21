Your account
Celebrity News

You Can Be Chic Like Dorit Kemsley and the Rest of ‘RHOBH’ Ladies With These Baublebar Blankets (Exclusive)

By
Buzz O Meter Feature
5
Baublebar; Holey Grail Donuts; Happy Cork; Lemon & Beaker

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s season 13 Taco Tuesday party brought oodles of drama, but the ladies were, at least, physically comfortable and cozy.

As the Bravolebrities attended Crystal Kung Minkoff’s soirée earlier this season, they each curled up on couches with Baublebar’s On Repeat Custom Blankets. The monogrammed throws all matched in a pink-and-orange print with letters that corresponded to their respective initials.

The blankets are made out of a knit fabric that features a single “varsity”-style letter repeated across the entire design. If the pink-and-orange version isn’t your cup of tea, there are also versions in beige, blue and white and gray and white. Each blanket is knitted together with a luxe, colored yarn that is washing machine-friendly.

weekend-deals-jan-20

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

Keep scrolling for details on these customizable Baublebar blankets and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week:

