The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s season 13 Taco Tuesday party brought oodles of drama, but the ladies were, at least, physically comfortable and cozy.

As the Bravolebrities attended Crystal Kung Minkoff’s soirée earlier this season, they each curled up on couches with Baublebar’s On Repeat Custom Blankets. The monogrammed throws all matched in a pink-and-orange print with letters that corresponded to their respective initials.

The blankets are made out of a knit fabric that features a single “varsity”-style letter repeated across the entire design. If the pink-and-orange version isn’t your cup of tea, there are also versions in beige, blue and white and gray and white. Each blanket is knitted together with a luxe, colored yarn that is washing machine-friendly.

Keep scrolling for details on these customizable Baublebar blankets