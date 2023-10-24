Erika Jayne Says Denise Richards Wanted a Fight in RHOBH Return

According to Erika Jayne, Denise Richards came in hot for her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“What I can say is this, Denise came to Kyle [Richard’s] house looking for a fight,” Erika, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 23, ahead of the season 13 premiere of RHOBH. “I have moved on, and I did not understand where she was coming from.”

Erika shared that she didn’t understand why Denise, 52, was upset with her. To get some answers, she called up friend and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp to try to figure out what was going on.

“I said, ‘Teddi, what is this about?’ Because Denise’s anger should not be directed toward me,” Erika explained. “Denise’s anger should be directed at Brandi Glanville, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp, not Erika. I just happened to be the only one [there].”

Related: Everything to Know So Far About 'RHOBH' Season 13 Back to Beverly Hills. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning to Bravo for season 13, but it will look a bit different than before. A few months after the intense season 12 reunion in October 2022, longtime star Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the reality series after eight seasons on January 5, […]

The RHOBH cast was having a party at Kyle’s home, and per Erika, Denise came in and was “saying all these things,” while Erika was “confused” about why Denise was upset, she admitted she “apologized” at the moment because she “couldn’t remember” what happened. However, for Erika, it seemed like Denise wasn’t done with her yet.

“Then she wanted to continue that on Taco Tuesday at Crystal [Kung Minkoff’s],” she continued. “And that’s when you see me say, I had to be [like], ‘Look, I did not want any part of this,’ but she wanted that. So I gave it to her at the end.”

Denise shocked the cast by making her unexpected return to the series. In the trailer — which dropped earlier this month — the actress nonchalantly walked in on the Housewives’ get-together. In the clip, Erika shaded Denise by bringing up her Only Fans venture.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? It turns out some diamonds aren’t forever! While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 (looking at you, Kyle Richards), others have exited the series and moved on. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first […]

“Do you know it’s only $7 for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on Only Fans?” Erika alleged during a dinner party. When the others questioned her harsh comment, she retorted, “You don’t think I’m going to go as f–king low as I can?”

Denise fired back by calling Erika “one evil woman” to which Erika admitted, “I am.”

In April, Denise announced she was returning to RHOBH as a guest after she was seen filming scenes for the Bravo show. Her decision to rejoin the series came after she attended a screening hosted by friend and former costar Garcelle Beauvais.

“I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life,” Denise said to Variety at the time. “The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Denise joined the main cast of RHOBH in 2018 and remained on the series for two seasons. In 2020, Denise exited the show after Rinna and Teddi repeated rumors that she slept with Brandi Glanville. Denise denied the rumors repeatedly.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I actually had so much fun my first season, and I formed genuine friendships,” Denise said to The Washington Post in July 2020 ahead of her exit announcement. “This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything. I just roll with the punches.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 25, at 8 p.m. ET.