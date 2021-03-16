Time to Buy Your 1st Swimsuit of the Year — Here’s Why This Should Be It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A new swimsuit? Already? But summer is still so far away! We know, we know: We still have a little while until beach trips, pool days and backyard sunbathing make their way back into our lives. But as we all know, the early bird gets the worm — and in this case, the worm is a beautiful one-piece we won’t soon forget.

This is the perfect timing for buying your first swimsuit of the season. You’ll beat the early summer rush, and this way when that first unexpected 80 or 90 degree day pops up, you’ll be totally ready to go. Plus, when you see a swimsuit this good, you want it right away. You don’t want to risk missing out, and you don’t want to be without it for even a second!

Get the CUPSHE One-Piece Knotted Color-Block Swimsuit starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

CUPSHE has been a go-to for swimwear for Us for a while, and this one-piece proves why. The California-inspired beachwear brand is like our own vacation destination when it comes to affordable, adorable bathing suits. This piece combines color-blocking with a wrap-style bodice, complete with a plunging surplice neckline and a tie on the side for a modern, ultra-flattering design. We saw it, we liked it, we wanted it and we knew we were going to get it!

This swimsuit comes with removable cups for extra coverage and shaping should you want it. In general, this swimsuit provides enough coverage that you won’t have to worry about revealing too much on top or bottom, but it doesn’t look like it’s trying to cover you up. It’s a stunner for sure — a head-turner without a doubt!

This swimsuit is currently available in 13 colors and patterns, and we have to say the only negative here is that it’s so hard to pick just one — or even just two. Stick to color-blocking with solids, or play with a floral pattern on the bottom, or perhaps a gingham plaid print on top. How about some snakeskin or stripes?

This suit even has us excited for wearing it when we’re not about to take a dip. Imagine it with a skirt, letting the tie hang over the side, plus some cute espadrilles or simple sandals. We’d even rock it as a bodysuit with some high-rise denim shorts or jeans. It’s that good!

