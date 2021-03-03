We Can’t Wait To Wear This Kimono-Style Cover-Up Every Day of Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve reached a point where we’re ready to start storing our sweaters away and bringing out our spring clothes out yet again. We want those lightweight, flowy, airy fabrics with fun, pretty patterns that put a smile on our face. One of our favorite spring pieces has to be a kimono-style cover-up!

This piece is exactly why we love this type of garment so much, and considering its popularity on Amazon, we’re obviously not alone. It’s such an amazing layering essential for that transitional weather, and come summer, it will be perfect for beach and pool trips. We just want to wear it anywhere and everywhere!

Get the Dokotoo Open Front Printed Loose Style Kimono Cover-Up for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This piece has a drapey silhouette, waterfall style. It’s the type of garment that not only looks good, but feels good to wear. The fabric feels smooth on the skin, and it’s fun to strut or twirl while wearing it and see how the air plays around with it. This effect is heightened by the asymmetrical hem, which hits around the knee at its highest point and around mid-calf at its lowest!

We picked out one of our favorite versions of this kimono cover-up to link to, but there are actually over 20 variations available on the same Amazon page. You’ll find different colors and designs, plus a few with varying lengths. There are florals, plus some animal print, tie-dye and more!

We also love cover-ups like this because of their versatility. Yes, you can wear it as part of a casual outfit or over your bathing suit at the beach, but go deeper than that. If you slip it on as is, you can wear it over a tee and denim shorts or glam it up with a mini dress and heeled sandals. You could also play around with its shape. Try belting it at the waist and wearing it closed so it becomes a dress of its own. You could also wear it as more of a cape by taking your arms out of the sleeves!

The versatility of this piece becomes even more of an asset when you think about how affordable it is compared to how many outfits you can create with it. It’s a way to broaden the possibilities of your wardrobe without having to take up a ton of hangers and put a huge dent in your wallet. We’re ready to start rocking ours like…now!

