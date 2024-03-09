Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love a bold, cold shoulder moment — whether it’s through a strapless dress or a chic top. Spring is almost here, and it’s time to pivot your closet and move your cool pieces forward. We found this cute, trendy strapless dress that’s going viral on the internet currently — and it’s 34% off at Amazon now!

The LILLUSORY Knitted Twisted Front Dress is an effortless, stylish option to add to your wardrobe this spring — and we’re sure you’ll love it! This dress uses a 50% viscose, 30% polyamide and 20% polyester composition for an option that will flutter in the wind, but make sure you keep everyhing held all in! Further, it has a twisted front that elevates the vibes of this option, and it hits below the knee for a streamlined finish.

Get the LILLUSORY Knitted Twisted Front Dress for $30 (was $47) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This shoulder-showcasing option is perfect for catching some sun or feeling a breeze. To style it, you could lean into its strapless essence and pair it with height-defying sandals and a cute handbag for a refined, stylish moment. Or, you could rock it with a jean jacket and sneakers for a sporty, relaxed twist. Also, this dress comes in 12 colors – we particularly love the apricot and nutmeg variations — and it has an XS to L size range.

While discussing and reviewing this timeless dress, one happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I love this dress! The weight and texture of the fabric make it feel classy and flattering. Pair with a jean jacket and some summer heels, and it’s perfect!”

Another reviewer noted, “This dress definitely blew it out of the park with the material and how it snugged my body to give it that hourglass shape. I don’t buy many dresses off of amazon, but I did for this one, and you won’t regret it!”

Spring is almost here, and having a refined, sophisticated strapless dress option could help you elevate your upcoming events. If you need one, this option from Amazon could do the trick!

